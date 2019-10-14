Henry C. Barberis Jr., 61, of Biglerville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.
Born in Paterson, New Jersey, on Feb. 3, 1958, he was the son of Norma R. (Pelissier) Barberis of Biglerville, and the late Henry C. Barberis Sr., who died in 1994.
Henry was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a degree in agricultural science and had worked for Lanco Dairy Farms Co-op as an agriculture inspector of farming for many years. He enjoyed working with the local Biglerville Boy Scouts of America and as a young man earned his Eagle Scout Award. Henry enjoyed farming, the outdoors, especially the Chesapeake Bay where he enjoyed sailing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Maria Barberis; daughter Heather C. Barberis of Biglerville; stepsons, Esteban Mejia of California and Fernando Mejia of Biglerville; sister Lois Plank and her husband Bob of Chestertown, Md.; niece Jean Wyche and husband Rick of Virginia; nephew David Sondak and his wife Sayaka of Boston; aunts, Judith Ruggiero of New Jersey and Ethel Stewart of Montana; and uncles, Peter Pelissier of Arizona and Richard Pelissier of Kentucky. Henry was predeceased by his father and his son Henry C. Barberis III who died in 2009.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Pastor Linda M. Summers officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Biglerville Cemetery. Following the interment a reception and luncheon will be held at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 300 E. York St. Biglerville. A viewing for Henry will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, P. O. Box 555, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
