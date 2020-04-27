Constance “Connie” Farabaugh, 72, of Fairfield, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the York Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 4, 1947, in Barnesboro, Pa., the daughter of the late William and Margaret Kolaney Chervenak. Connie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth M. Farabaugh. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, William Chervenak and his wife Cindi, Jim Chervenak and his wife Diane, Tina Dunchak and her husband Rick, Sue Shulick and her husband Dennis, and Mark Chervenak; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Farabaugh was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. She graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg, Pa., and Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pa. In 1968, she married her husband, Ken.
Connie was a “professional volunteer,” working with various organization in Adams County. She was involved with Rotary Youth Exchange for over 27 years, having prepared over 100 Adams County students to spend a year abroad, and counseling and hosting over 50 students from all over the world. She is past president of HGAC and has written the narrative for Preservation Awards given annually. Connie is a member of the Gettysburg Garden Club, and past member of the board of True North Wellness.
She has organized her mother’s side of the family reunion that was held annually at Carroll Valley Resort and Pavilion. In 1998, she and her husband received the Adams County Chamber of Commerce “Outstanding Citizens” award. And in 2010 she received the Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award.
The Farabaughs have lived at their property on Middle Creek in Fairfield twice most recently since 1988. The property is now registered in the Land Conservancy of Adams County.
She was a most giving person. While never having children of her own she now has children around the world who love her. Her selfless love for her family has drawn all closer together.
Due to the COVID 19 virus a memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adam County Community Foundation, Ken & Connie Farabaugh Donor Advised Fund, 25 S. 4th Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
