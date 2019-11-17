Mr. Rennis E. Carson, 91, of Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield, died Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 4, 1928, in Liberty Township, he was the son of the late Earl G. and Helen I. (Martin) Carson.
Mr. Carson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1945 until 1949 and was stationed for two years in China and six months in Guam. He was always proud to have served his country. Upon returning home, he attended Shenandoah College and George Washington University.
In 1954, his career destination as an engineer took him to Alaska where he spent most of his life working for ITT as chief operations engineer. He helped build the Distant Early Warning line radar station and operated a power plant. His work also took him to assignments in Greenland. He retired in 1984.
In his retirement, he enjoyed living on his boat in the Florida Keys. Later with his beloved partner Clara Mae Sanders, they traveled with his travel trailer and spent winters in Texas with trips to California.
He had a profound love of all animals domestic and wild, except for the cats and squirrels that would eat the bird feed. He was known to stay up into the wee hours of the night reading western novels and watching old western movies. In his later years, he enjoyed making a difference by donating to charities for Native Americans along with various local charities.
Mr. Carson was a member of the Masons, a 32nd degree Mason, VFW, American Legion, NRA, Golden Eagles, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758, and Blue Ridge Sportsmen Association.
He is survived by one son Steve Carson of Reno, Nev.; one stepson, Craig Trostle of North Carolina; one sister Louise Schafer of Thurmont, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son Benjamin G. Carson; one sister Mary Jane McCleaf; and his beloved companion Clara Mae Sanders.
At his request burial will be private in Jacobs Church Cemetery, Fairfield. There will be no public services or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Smile at www.operationsmile.org.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.