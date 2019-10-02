Patrick V. Riley, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare. He was the loving husband of Virginia M. (Slonaker) Riley; together they shared 54 years of marriage.
Born Oct. 26, 1945, in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Catherine M. (Sanders) Riley.
Patrick attended Gettysburg High School. Following high school, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Riley was employed in Army commissary work, a forklift operator, a warehouse worker, a store worker, a 7Up driver in York and retired from Transitions Healthcare in 2012.
Patrick enjoyed bowling, hunting and ice skating; his memberships included, an Explorer Assistant Leader, Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg Eagles Aerie 1562, Fairfield AMVETS Post 172 and Gettysburg United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife, Patrick is survived by three brothers, Dennis M. Riley of Gettysburg, Glenn G. Riley of Gettysburg, and Edward A. Riley of Orrtanna; and two sisters, Lynn C. Lingg of Fairfield and Jean L. Rosensteel of Gettysburg.
In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by a brother Ralph J. Riley Jr.; and two sisters, Rita V. Knouse and Sarah E. Funt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Patrick V. Riley, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
