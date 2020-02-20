Richard P. Eckert, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Born Oct. 15, 1947, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Angela (Rosensteel) Eckert Jr.
Rich was a 1966 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He was employed for many years with The Gettysburg National Museum and Electric Map and owned and operated Eckert Wood Refinishing before his retirement. Rich enjoyed watching NASCAR on TV.
He is survived by his sister Pam Eckert Jones (Dr. Walton C. Jones) of Gettysburg; five nieces and nephews, Lt. Col. David W. Jones (Heather), Ryan C. Jones (Heather), Andrea Jones Sieg (Josh), Kimberly Eckert Slusser (Tom) and Christopher Eckert (Rachel); seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Riley, Carys, Henry, Samantha, Lauren, Lydia and Leah; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, Rich was predeceased by his brother Lawrence H. Eckert III.
Funeral services will be private.
