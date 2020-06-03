Brenda G. (Redman) Althoff, 63, 388 Oak Drive, Orrtanna, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 19, 1956, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Bicknell and Clara Dillon Redman. Brenda is survived by her husband of 20 years, Donald W. “Donnie” Althoff, the “light of her life.”
Brenda was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley. She was a 1974 graduate of Gettysburg High School. For 43 years, Brenda was employed at the FCC in Gettysburg. She was a member of the Upper Adams Jaycees, a life member of Oakside Community Park, and a member of the American Legion, Post 262 in Biglerville. In the last several years she has been very active at the SCCAP Food Pantry.
In addition to her husband, Brenda is survived by a stepson Robert Wehler and his wife Lennea of Sabillisville, Md.; and a stepdaughter Stephanie Rohe and her husband Ian of Littlestown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Crumbacker and her husband Kenneth of Bendersville, and Bicky Redman of Biglerville; a brother Philip Redman and his wife Connie of Shiloh, Pa.; a niece; a nephew; and one great-niece and nephew.
Due to the COVID 19 virus funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Adams County SCCAP, 151 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfunerlhome.com.
