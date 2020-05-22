Leonard “Len” Cleveland Fidler, age 90, of Newton, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 8, 1930, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Raymond Benton Fidler and Edna Miller Smiley.
Len graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Guam. He graduated from Temple University with an engineering degree. Working as a private contractor for the United States Air Force, Len managed a flight simulator based on a rail car that traveled to different Air Force bases across the United States.
While on assignment in Las Vegas, Nev., Len met the love of his life, Catawba County native Joyce Little, who he married in 1965. The couple moved to Conover, N.C., in 1971, where Len accepted a position working at Southern Glove Company where he worked until his retirement in 2005.
Len is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce Little Fidler; son, Brent Fidler and wife Tamara and son Greg Fidler; grandchildren, Kathleen London Fidler, Adrienne Fidler, Atticus Fidler, Lucas Fidler, and Jasper Fidler; from a previous marriage, daughter Linda Rains and husband Darrell; son Steve Fidler; grandchildren, Dean Rains and wife Susan, Heather Vaughn and husband Ryan, Ashley Adams, Lauren Buis and husband Carver, and Kayla Humble and husband Jorden.
He had a gift to make all those who met him feel comfortable and respected. His humor and gracious demeanor brought joy to all those who knew him. A dedicated family man, Len’s legacy is a large close-knit family who continue to carry on his contagious enthusiasm.
The family will be celebrating Len’s life at a private interment followed by a memorial service on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, N.C.
Memorials may be sent to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N. Main St., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to the Fidler family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Fidler family.
