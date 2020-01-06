Shirley A. Plank, 84 of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Genesis – Gettysburg Center.
Born Oct. 18, 1935 in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Caroline Leatherman. Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald L. Plank, Sr. Shirley graduated from Middletown, Maryland High School, was a longtime member of the Gettysburg Church of The Brethren and enjoyed traveling, quilting and playing bingo. She loved caring for her husband and family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children: Donald L. Plank Jr. of Hanover, Donna K. Peters of Farmville, Va., Ella M. Plank of Gettysburg, Sue Champlain of Gettysburg and Roger L. Plank of Fairfield; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Shirley was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Black and a brother, William Bowling.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Pastor Ed Robbins, officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
