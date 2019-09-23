Floyd M. Swope, 80, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joyce M. (Gruver) Swope, who died June 1, 2008, and the late June Krouse who died Dec. 18, 2015.
Floyd was born July 10, 1939, in East Berlin, the son of the late Luther R. and Sadie M. (Copenhaver) Swope.
Floyd was the owner of Swope’s Salvage and Recycling and he also owned a sprint car team for more than 25 years. He was a member of the East Berlin V.F.W., and the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association, and he was an honorary member of the York County Racing Club. Floyd was a hard worker, and enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching Fox News.
Floyd is survived by his children, Sharon L. Kunkle and husband Randy of Dover, Donna L. Swope of York, Jeffrey W. Swope and his wife Denise of Dover, Shonna L. Swope of Albany, Ga., and Sonya M. Gettys and her husband Richard of East Berlin; five grandchildren, Randy Kunkle Jr., Jessica Waugh, Amanda Coble, Athena Bentz and David Noel; six great-grandchildren, Audra Waugh, Kai Gohn, Brody Bentz, Leilani Noel, Malaya Gohn and Lennix Noel; and a sister Lorraine Bolden of Hanover. He was predeceased by three brothers, Harold, Frank and Clint Swope; and two sisters, Anna Becker and Nelda Teal.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Bermudian Church of The Brethren, 279 Bermudian Church Road, East Berlin, with Pastor Joel Everhart officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday, 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the MMIHS Foundation, 7401 Pinehurst Ct., St. Paul, MN 55115 or at www.mmihs.org; or to the York County Racing Club Injured Drivers Fund.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
