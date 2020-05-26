James William Cool, 80, of Fairfield, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at WellSpan Hospital in Gettysburg.
Born Sept. 21, 1939, in Emmitsburg, Md., he was the son of the late Frederick and Lottie (Carson) Cool. He was the devoted husband of Janet (Hardman) Cool, to whom he was married for almost 60 years.
Jim was employed at the Westinghouse Elevator Company in Gettysburg for 32 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg, the Adams County Fish & Game Association, the South Mountain Fish & Game Association, the Sinnemahoning Fish & Game Association, and the Gettysburg Archery Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and eating ice cream. Jim was an avid fan of Mount St. Mary’s basketball.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Janet, are his sons, Christopher Cool and wife Dawn of Fairfield, and Scott Cool and partner Cheri Miller of Fayetteville, Pa.; sisters, Edna Wolford and husband Ken of Orrtanna, Geneva Harbaugh of Fairfield, Barbara Hammonds and husband Mark of Waynesboro, Pa., and Nancy Bloomberg and husband Eric of Lewisberry, Pa.; grandchildren, Derik, Cameron, Evan (Ashley), and Bailey Cool; great-grandchildren, Landon Messner and Chase Cool; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Cool, and a sister Dorothy Cool.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Trinity U.M. Church, 313 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Md., with the Rev. Richard Baker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, seating will be limited. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to the WellSpan Adams Cancer Center, Medical Oncology and Hematology, 40 V-Twin Drive, Suite 104, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.