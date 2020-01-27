Mary S. Lobingier, 89, Abbottstown, formerly of Gettysburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Brethren Home in New Oxford.
She was born March 21, 1930, in Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn Myers Frazer. Her husband, Roy W. Lobingier, died in 1995.
Mrs. Lobingier was a member of the Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown. For many years she was employed at Knouse Foods and later as a private duty caregiver. She was also very active in her church.
Mary is survived by a son Barry Lobingier, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a grandson Lance M. Lobingier and his wife Nichole of Lewistown, Pa.; longtime friend Richard Hartman; and 26 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is predeceased by a son Joseph Phillips; and brothers and sisters, Arthur Jr., Dorothy, Margaret, Lawrence, Ronald, Betty, Paul, Robert, Frederick, Frank, and Alice.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
