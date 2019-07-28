Rosemary A. Jones, 81, of Gettysburg, died Friday, July 26, at the home of her daughter. She was the widow of Jimmie Jones who died Sept. 23, 2016.
Born Dec. 14, 1937, in Philadelphia, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Rosemary A. (Mellon) Edwards. She was a Hallahan High School graduate of Philadelphia. She was retired as food service director for Charles A. Cannon Hospital of Banner Elk, N.C., since 1998 after 20 years of service.
Surviving are her two daughters, Erin A. Eckard of Gettysburg with whom she resided, and Megan Jones of Victor, Mont.; her son James P. Jones of Boston, Mass.; her three grandchildren; her brother John Edwards of N. Augusta, S.C.; and her sister Eileen Hall of Sun City, Calif. Rosemary was predeceased by her sister Carol Gallagher.
She was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, and a Ladies Aid member of Harney VFW Post 6918. She was full of fun, life and laughter. Rosemary was a loving mother with a free spirit.
Viewing is Tuesday, July 30, 6–8 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. Graveside Service is Wednesday, July 31, at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
