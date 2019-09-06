Susan Olson, 63, of Carroll Valley, Pennsylvania, died at home peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 31, 2019. Born May 9, 1956, in New Haven, Connecticut, she was predeceased by her parents, Eugenia (Putti) and Benjamin (pop-pop) Sidoli of Carroll Valley.
Susan, a homemaker living in Carroll Valley with her husband, Eric; loved her family, friends, cats, dogs, bingo, watching romantic comedies, and gardening.
Survivors include her husband, Eric Olson of Pennsylvania; her three children: Rebecca Olson of North Carolina, David Olson of Pennsylvania, and Joshua Olson of California; her siblings: Jeanie Arena, David Sidoli, and Joan Sidoli of Pennsylvania; many nieces and nephews, as well as her cats.
Services and burial will be held at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield Road, Fairfield on Saturday Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. The family is deeply grateful to all who have extended emotional support for Susan during her final days. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
