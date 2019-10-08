Jose A. Rodriguez, age 64, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home. He was born Sunday, May 22, 1955, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jose D. and Edelmira (Luciano) Garcia.
Jose graduated from Biglerville High School in 1973. He entered the USMC in July of 1973 and did his basic training in Paris Island, S.C. He retired from the USMC as a gunnery sergeant after 22 years of service.
He then earned his B.S. in information technology from Shippensburg University in 2001. He was a math tutor in the Math Lab for students at HACC in Harrisburg.
Jose was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was also a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville and a lifetime member of the VFW.
He is survived by his sister Maria E. Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y,; and his brother Luis A. Rodriguez of Harrisburg; three nephews, Nicolas A. Rodriguez of Brooklyn, N.Y., Marc A. Rodriguez of Pittsburgh, and Francisco A. Rodriguez of Greensburg.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 22 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Fr. Andrew St. Hilare officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. A viewing will be held at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
