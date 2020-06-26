George O. Lyter III, 62, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the York Hospital.
Born Dec. 02, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of George O. Lyter Jr. of Fisher, W.Va., and Roberta Mae “Bobbie” (Bourne) Weagly of Gettysburg.
George served for 35 years with the United States Capital Police Canine Unit in Washington, D.C.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Gettysburg Eagles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by five children, Jacklyn L. Lyter of Spring Grove, Pa., George O. Lyter IV of Quantico, Va., Benjamin Parmele of San Diego, Calif., Debbie Moore of Florida, and Angela Weirich of Oregon; 15 grandchildren; stepfather, Richard Weagly; stepmother, Kay Lyter; stepbrother, Darren Weagly of Baltimore, Md.; and stepsister, Dawn Hagemeyer of Fairfield. George was predeceased by a sister, Cindy Limparis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Lake Heritage Community Center, 1000 Heritage Drive, Gettysburg, Pa.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
