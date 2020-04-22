Clyde M. “Spike” Bucher, 89, of Littlestown, died Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Betty (White) Bucher for 69 years.
Born Feb. 1, 1931, in Littlestown, Spike was the son of the late Mahlon R. and Margaret (Mehring) Bucher. He was a 1949 Littlestown High School graduate and played on its first football team. Spike served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He was owner/operator of Bucher’s Radio & TV Service in Littlestown for 35 years. After his retirement, he worked at Wogan’s Hardware, Littlestown, for 14 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Joe W. Bucher and Michele of Littlestown; his daughter, Susan Megonnell and Dwight of Littlestown; his four grandchildren, Ian Bucher, Carly Bucher, Justin Megonnell and Ryan Megonnell; his five great-grandchildren, Nora & Brynn Bucher and Brayden, Jace and Kennedy Megonnell; and his sisters, Ruth Shellabear of Mechanicsburg and Louise Stambaugh of Thomasville. Spike was predeceased by his brother, David Bucher and his sister, Anna Donnelly.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and American Legion and a past member of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees, all of Littlestown. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials in Clyde’s name may be sent to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
The family wishes to thank Barbara, Cindy and Kim.
