Kenneth W. Johnson, 75 of Aspers, died Aug. 15, 2019 in an auto crash. Born March 13, 1944, in Johnstown, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Thelma M. Johnson.
After graduating from Johnstown High School, Ken went to Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa. He was a Vietnam veteran serving as a lieutenant in the United States Navy for 10 years. He retired in 2002 from The Bank of America in San Diego, Calif. He enjoyed fishing, golf, reading and flowers.
He will be missed by his two children, daughter Linda K. wife of George Arsenault of Massachusetts, and son Douglas M. husband of Krystal Waite of California; and four granddaughters, Rose, Cora, Ruby and Juniper.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lake View Community Church meeting at the Lake Meade Community Center, 4 Forrest Drive, East Berlin, with Pastor Larry Reinertsen officiating. Visitors will be received by the family at 10:30 a.m. Private interment service will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap.
To honor his memory, the family asked simply that you put a little kindness out into the world. Plant some flowers that bees like. Vote. Read a book with a child. Volunteer at a food bank. Go hit a bucket of golf balls at the driving range to honor Ken.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation, Inc. at jmbigheart.org.
