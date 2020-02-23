Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a resident of Adams County, Pennsylvania I have seen distributors of tobacco products raise the age limit to 21 years of age. This change comes off of the newly adopted plan set in motion by President Trump to prevent the dangers of smoking to reach the youth. A nation-wide law like this causes differing opinions on the law itself. After posing the question on several social media platforms on whether they agree or disagree, many people responded with differing outlooks. For example, when the question was posted to Facebook some people were outraged at the fact you could sacrifice your life in the military, but cannot even smoke a cigarette. On the other hand, others speculate changing the smoking age will benefit the whole population in general. In an article from Tobacco Free Kids, this exact point is made. The article informs, “ A March 2015 report by the Institute of Medicine (now called the National Academy of Medicine) strongly concluded that raising the tobacco age to 21 will have a substantial positive impact on public health and save lives (2019).” Some are still not convinced. Mathew Myers, president of the campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, expresses his concern with raising the age limit. He adds, "Raising the tobacco age to 21 is a positive step, but it is not a substitute for prohibiting the flavored e-cigarettes that are luring and addicting our kids (2019)." Raising the age may not be enough to save the youth from addiction of e-cig related products. Overall, I think raising the age on the sale of tobacco related products is a right step in the direction of preserving the general population's well being, but the other side of the debate makes good points as well. We may be treating today’s youth too much like kids and pushing off the age of maturity where they must act on their own decisions. The right thing to do is consider what will ultimately benefit the population the most. When we determine what is the best thing to do about youth addiction to tobacco, then we should pursue it whole-heartedly.
