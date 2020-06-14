Over the course of the last several weeks, teenagers with their backpacks, water bottles, and a couple of soccer balls arrive out of nowhere at the tennis courts on the school grounds behind the second block of East Middle Street. It's kind of neat to watch: kids actually organizing themselves; picking their own teams; establishing their own rules; no adult supervision to be seen anywhere. I really thought this was something lost long ago in this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.