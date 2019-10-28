Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m a 17-year-old girl who loves her family and her friends. I go to school, work, and shopping. As an East Berlin native, when I found out Reading Township was potentially developing a farm for suburban housing or a big corporation, I was in shock, fear, worry, and most of all disappointment. Now you might be surprised as to why would a teenage girl like me would be disappointed or even care about developing farmland. Well here’s why: I’m a 17-year-old 4-H member born and raised who lives on a 230 year old Bicentennial Family Farm approximately 2 miles away from the area that is expected to be developed. Not only am I a dedicated 4-Her but I believe in agriculture. I believe it’s the source of what keeps not only our country but our world alive. I know without agriculture, farms, and farmers, we wouldn’t have nearly as many goods as we have today. Now don’t get me wrong, I understand the financial benefit to my local schools and my township. Also, I understand this development will bring many new jobs to the area - always a benefit! However, I don’t understand why our township isn’t listening to us and following our country’s democratic system. In our country, leaders are expected to represent the citizens ideas and views. When over 200 citizens sign a petition saying we do not want this farm developed for industrial purposes, I feel like the representatives should listen to us - especially when most of the signers know the great loss the agriculture industry will suffer from we lose more land. However, this issue has been tabled for the past two township meetings so far and we’re going for three next month. Now, what are we, the community in Adams County, going to do about this problem? My vote is, and always will be, with the farmers. I will stand with them and the future of agriculture forever. So here I am, speaking to you, on behalf of the 2% of the American population that is farmers, and telling you to take a look outside and remember it. Wouldn’t it be nice for the next generation to have that same view. The green grass, the open fields, and most importantly the food! Remember it and remember the decision about the future of this land. The result will not be temporary. So what will you do?
