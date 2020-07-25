I participated in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rally on the Gettysburg Square on July 10 and was impressed by the number of young people, both white and black, peacefully supporting the rally. In the Gettysburg Times coverage, an armed white man from a counter group says “Slavery ended at Gettysburg.” A Pew poll shows 84 percent of Republicans think our country has done about right or gone too far in giving blacks equal rights. Nothing to see here, so BLM protestors should move along? Slavery didn’t legally end until 1865 with the 13th Amendment. But the impact of slavery and discrimination against blacks in the United States continued long after 1865 and continues today, created by Jim Crow and other laws, limiting most blacks to certain neighborhoods and poorer schools.
