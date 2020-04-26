After reading the article “GASD may add second police officer” and watching the April 20 GASD school board meeting, it is clear that the board is concerned about students’ mental health. Board members and guests spoke frequently about the importance of this topic and the need for additional support for students. Dr. Jason Perrin, the superintendent, stated that the district is seeing “more and more specific mental health issues, and we’re seeing them in larger numbers and at earlier ages.” Jeremy Lusk, principal of the high school, reported that counselors at the high school are “stretched,” that their time is spent on handling student’s mental health crises, and that there are lines of students at the door waiting to meet with counselors.
