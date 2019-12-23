Bruce Wesbury makes two points in his attack on Jenny DuMont (and defense of school board president Kenneth Hassinger). I don’t agree with either one. First, his lengthy discourse on how impeachment isn’t accomplished until the House transmits the articles to the Senate might be the way Wesbury thinks it should be; but quite simply, that’s not the way it is. The Republicans used to be the ones who claimed they revered the Constitution. Now they just make stuff up and claim it’s in the constitution. I’ve read people who claim the constitution says that if you’re impeached in your first term and acquitted, that your first term doesn’t count and you’re entitled to run for a third term. Wesbury’s claim is of the same sort: but no matter how much I might want something to be true, just saying it doesn’t make it true. The Constitution says the House has the sole power to impeach and doesn’t set any such rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.