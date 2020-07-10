Personally and on behalf of many, I would like to thank authorities in law enforcement and maintenance of peace in Gettysburg particularly during a time that is beyond sad in our United States. Walking by the Robert E. Lee monument Saturday, I said to one of our federal officials, "If anyone deserves to win the lottery right now, you do," - he, his local, state & federal coworkers. He laughed & thanked me, when in fact, we owe thanks to them. Here we are, on a national holiday established to celebrate the nation's independence, one of numerous nationalities, races, religions, beliefs, educations, incomes, separating from a monarchy overseas, and we had to watch like hawks, toddlers in every category above in fear that they were going to be subject to the likes of other tragedies occurring in this country today. Tragedies which, by the way, in no way, demonstrate everyone should have equal rights, but instead are destroying the very progress eliminating problems with those issues that shouldn't have existed to begin with. There are absolutely things in our history of which none of us are proud or would want to be victim, and exist today, but the only thing recent actions are doing is pulling us back in time and mindset.
