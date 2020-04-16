Editor, Gettysburg Times,
How to understand the point of Bruce Bennett’s letter, when it’s so full of gibberish? I did get that he thinks the editor of the Gettysburg Times should be fired for not mentioning an event the day after it occurred. And that CNN should be shut down (along with another network that he doesn’t specify—Fox News, perhaps?). And that Obama “told the same lie over and over,” without saying what the “lie” actually was. And I registered his disapproval that the media “cover for” (whatever that means) Antifa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.