Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is uncertain, but likely, that D. J. Trump made the comments that American soldiers and marines who died for the Country are “losers” and “suckers.” As John Bolton reportedly said such comments are consistent with Trump’s language and behavior. After all, he disparaged John McCain, an American hero, and the American captain, Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq. One need not be a trained psychiatrist to understand why Trump would make such comments. He was a draft dodger and he knows it. Sacrificial service in the military is the antithesis of what Trump values most--ego, fame, and money. Evil tends to hate the good. American heroes being the opposite of Trump make Trump nervous and upset. They are mute critics of his very being, and we know how he speaks of his critics. He lashes out against those whose goodness and service offer a stark contrast to his own inadequacies. It is hard to understand how any American veteran or any member of a veteran’s family can support a man who denigrates our nation’s heroes.
