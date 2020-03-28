During this “never in our lifetime” global COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have had moments during the past few weeks to reflect, to realize what is important, and to offer gratitude to so many. I publicly offer mine to those who fly to our aid, offering thoughts, prayers, and expressions of gratitude for the weeks to come. I begin with the physicians, nurses, aides, technicians, administrators and all health care workers, who are on the leading edges of combatting this epidemic. This includes the private sector engaged in medical research and production of items that we now need. Thank you to officials at all levels of government, local, state, and federal - who have been tirelessly standing up and attempting to do what is right, within uncertainty, shortages, and an everchanging environment. Particularly, thank you to the scientists and staff at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Food & Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and many other federal – state- and local agencies, all who have directly enlisted in the cause on our behalf. And thank you to members of our military, who still are protecting us throughout the world, and rising to the occasion here in the U.S., such as our National Guard women and men, while being separated from their families during this most uncertain time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.