America’s Iron Curtain
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Is it too much of a stretch to say that since Election Night, 2016, an “Iron Curtain” has been descending across our nation? After World War II, Germany was divided into a Russian-controlled East Germany and a democratic-led West Germany, separated by a concrete barrier called the Berlin Wall. It’s dual purpose was to keep East Germans in East Germany, and to keep the west out. The Wall became a symbol of the far larger, unseen “Iron Curtain”, dropped by the communists in order to maintain a total separation between the two new countries. Two very different philosophies of life, freedom vs. tyranny, resulted in a Cold War between east and west. For nearly 30 years, 80 people from the east died trying to cross the Wall. Then, in 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed and the Wall fell ... or did it?
Do you not sense in our nation a new iron curtain trying to divide Americans? Do you hear it and read it daily? Many are today saying, “I could never be friends with someone who supports ______!”, and, “I’ve never really spoken with someone who voted for _______!”.
Each side is digging in its heels deeper each day and the barrier keeps growing.
It’s very difficult to communicate through walls.
Steven Semiatin,
Carroll Valley
