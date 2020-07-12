Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Lincoln Square Gettysburg, Friday evening. Interesting how the guy carrying an AK-47 saying unprintable things was acceptable to many non-protesting observers, but a person carrying a "Love Always Wins" banner was not.
Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 5:57 pm
