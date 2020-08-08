Editor, Gettysburg Times,
If three years working in the United States Air Forces in Europe Crisis Action Team taught me anything, it was that crisis planning is really difficult. When all the existing options are bad, it is human nature to want to delay making a choice – especially when the decision makers are afraid of being held accountable for the outcome of a bad option. What people tend to forget, is that not making a choice, is still a choice. It’s a choice to stick with the status quo. Upon reading that the school board voted to table a decision on how the schools will operate during the pandemic to “an undetermined time,” and then reading that we have delayed the opening of schools another week, the first thing that sprang to my mind was stop playing “kick the can.”
