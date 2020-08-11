Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
In May of 2019 I had the privilege of introducing Rich Sterner as a candidate for a special PA Senate election. I thought he would be a shoo-in because he was a beloved person in Upper Adams, a large part of that Pennsylvania senate district. Rich had been the Biglerville high school principal for several years while I was a school board member in Upper Adams. We were all very sad when he retired, wondering who could fill his shoes. But in 2019 Rich ran against a Republican who had the advantage in voter registration. Mastriano was well known, having run for Congress previously. So Rich Sterner lost that time, but now he is facing the same person in the 2020 election. This time we know what type of person Doug Mastriano really is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.