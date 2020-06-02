Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Why I wear a mask? A question I ask myself periodically because it’s hot; it’s uncomfortable; it hides my smile. Then I remember why I wore a uniform for over 25 years. As a soldier we are willing to fight and even die to protect our fellow Americans. So, I wear a mask. Today, as bizarre as it seems, wearing a mask appears to be a political statement. If so, I wear a mask. Just like I wore a uniform and carried a weapon, to protect my fellow soldiers. You see every Soldier, Sailor, Airman, and Marine who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam are in the greatest danger of dying from the virus. And for all those who have served since, well, we tend to have health issues as well. So, I wear a mask, as it is the best way to say thank you to my fellow vets. And for those who want to say thank you to a vet, wear a mask please, and protect those who have spent time protecting you and your family, willing to give so much and asking so little, but to wear a mask. Supporting vets is a great political statement.
