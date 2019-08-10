Straban road crew excellence
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Tuesday, an isolated severe storm occurred north of Gettysburg causing a very large tree on our property, to be uprooted.
The tree fell across the roadway, completely blocking both lanes of travel. The obstruction left our small culdesac development without a means of entry or exit.
Shortly after the tree fell, my wife contacted me at work and informed me of the situation. Anticipating a large cleanup, I left work immediately with one of our crane trucks and some additional manpower. Upon arriving at my home, to my surprise, the entire Straban Township highway crew had already cleared/opened the roadway.
Mark Walde and his crew had sawn/piled the large limbs and made several large piles of the smaller branches/debris. Mark informed us they would be back within a day or two with a chipper, to finish the cleanup. The entire Straban crew were very professional and efficient.
With so much negativity in the world, it’s refreshing to share a positive experience. Thank you Mark and crew for the excellent service!
Chris and Stacey Codori,
Straban Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.