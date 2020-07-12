Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I am a Boy Scout for Troop 127. For my communications merit badge, I must write to a newspaper editor, and I have a few things to say. The riots going on in our country our out of control. I agree with the peaceful protestors and their message and cause, but the vandalism and burning of businesses are wrong. There is no reason for people to burn down and loot small businesses. That kind of protest just creates more problems and pain and can cause law enforcement violence. We need more peaceful protests and stop the violent ones.
