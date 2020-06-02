When the word came of my grandmother's death, the family mobilized and headed for the small town where she and my grandfather lived all of my life. She was the last of my grandparents and it was with a mixture of grief and melancholy that we all gathered to mourn the event. The viewing and the funeral itself brought together family and my grandparents' friends: Anna, who ran a candy counter out of her house, Harry, a Pennsylvania Dutch practical joker, the people who ran the small market in town. Ralph, the potato chip maker and innumerable neighbors who I had met over the years during my week long stay each summer. In a small town like theirs, neighbors mingled in and out of each others houses on a daily basis. As I stood at the grave site surrounded by their collective love and spirit, I realized that there would be no way for me to connect with these people in the future. My grandmother had been the connection. I felt a tremendous sense of loss and sadness, but I had a chance to commune with these people one last time and enter into the grieving process together.
