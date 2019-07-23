Sestak the right choice
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Democrats will do well to support the candidacy of Admiral Joe Sestak. He should have been the Democratic opponent to Pat Toomey in the last Pennsylvania senate race, but the state party made the mistake of supporting Katie McGinty, who was more likely to toe the party line. Sestak is an independent thinker with impeccable integrity and real patriotism. That puts him in vivid contrast to the current Republican Party, which has caved in to draft-dodger Trump’s worst speech and behavior. Right now, Joe Sestak is not in the top tier of Democratic candidates, for he decided to enter the race later than others, but I believe that he has powerful appeal to thinking voters in both parties. Admiral Sestak has made it crystal clear where he stands on the issues. His lucid and sensible views can be easily found on “Ballotpedia.”
Charles McK. Saltzman,
Aspers
