From 2005 -2008 I was privileged to serve two rural churches in the most northern part of the Republic of Ireland. I also did some ministerial work as a university chaplain in nearby Derry, Northern Ireland which is a part of Britain. As a result of this work I was eligible for medical coverage in the Republic of Ireland and the medical card I immediately received was good for any EU country. My wife taught ESL courses to Eastern European women who were working on the local mushroom farms. All of us could go to the doctors at the clinic and receive prescriptions at no or very little cost. Because I knew I would be retiring back in the states, I continued my insurance here as well. I basically had triple coverage and must say that I have always received excellent medical care including now here in Gettysburg.
