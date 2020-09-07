Re: K. Stover’s letter of 9/3, the reason the mainstream media didn’t report the July 31 report from the CDC that concluded that the general population wearing masks in public has no verifiable effect on preventing the spread of coronavirus is simple. No such report exists. The CDC has consistently maintained the importance of mask wearing to help prevent the spread of COVID. Here’s a direct quotation from a recent CDC news release:
