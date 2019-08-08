Act on gun safety
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have sent a letter to Senator Pat Toomey asking him to sponsor appropriate gun safety measures. I recommended the following:
The following is a list of what I think needs to be done at a minimum to address this deadly problem:
a) Immediately call for an end to all divisive speech, rhetoric, and public action that divides our people along lines of race, religion, ethnicity, gender preferences, or citizenship status;
b) Call for an immediate moratorium on the sale of assault weapons, high capacity magazines, bump stocks, highly lethal bullets, etc.;
c) Sponsor an aggressive buy-back program for all current assault weapons;
d) Require background checks and a 30 day wait period for all points of sales (stores, shows, mail or on-line);
e) Pass “red flag” legislation so that the public and families can alert local law enforcement of potential problem individuals;
f) Increase protections and early intervention in cases of spousal abuse, e.g. confiscating all weapons;
g) Pass appropriate legislation with adequate funding to address mental health problems, particularly when the individual is at risk of suicide or poses a risk to others;
h) Pass legislation that would require that all weapons to be properly stored with appropriate locks and/or safety devices.
i) In the slightly longer term, pass legislation that would require licenses and liability insurance for the purchase of any gun or rifle with penalties if the weapon is used in the commission of a crime by anyone, especially an act of violence;
j) Promote public education in gun safety, “see something, say something”, etc.
k) Promote public forums and commissions to identify what more can be done to promote gun safety and positive public discourse on this issue and others.
As far as I am concerned, this list is a good beginning, but it is not necessarily all inclusive. Tommey and his colleagues at the State and Federal level, as well as our fellow citizens have many other positive ideas. I beg Toomey to have the courage to act on these ideas and to publicly solicit others so that we can end this violent epidemic. Please take action now, not to remain popular, but to do what is necessary to protect our public safety!
Geoff Grant,
Fairfield
