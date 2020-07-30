Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In Adams County, on July 27, 2020, there were 442 positive tests and 7548 negative tests and 17 deaths from COVID-19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 6:31 pm
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In Adams County, on July 27, 2020, there were 442 positive tests and 7548 negative tests and 17 deaths from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.