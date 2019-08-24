Appreciates our community
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Last week, the Buchanan Valley Fire Department carried on a tradition by organizing a “Fireman’s Funeral” which is reserved for those who give the ultimate sacrifice while dying in the line of duty. Sending Assistant Chief Wagaman off was not an easy task for our department. He leaves behind a huge void to fill. Witnessing first-hand the support of our community after this tragedy was astounding. All of the prayers, phone calls, the enormous amounts of food and desserts donated by our community for the reception, was more than we could have ever asked for. The part we will always remember is the community lined up along the procession route to pay theirs respects to a local hero, and for that We Thank you!
Timothy Baldwin,
President, Buchanan Valley Fire Department
