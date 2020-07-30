In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Kurt Weaver stated emphatically that he "has had it" with his fellow citizens and demanded that we all "Wear a mask!". If we don't heed his demand, he is fearful that he will not be able to control his temper. He also threatened to chastise the managers and employees of privately owned businesses when he sees them "serve someone without a mask" as if that business has no right at all to set and control its own store policies.
