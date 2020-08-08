The Gettysburg Area School Administration worked for months on a safe school opening plan based on a district wide survey of parents, meetings with teachers and the union, consultations with the Departments of Education and Health, and their own knowledge of student needs. The GASD Board scuttled the administration's hybrid plan for elementary students at their 8/5/20 meeting after informal reports from board members on emails and conversations with neighbors. The Board had a difficult decision and childcare is vital to many families, but the intent of the majority to bring all children back into the classroom, rather than half on alternate days like the middle and high schools, was obvious.
