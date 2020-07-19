Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Has it occurred to those who are complaining about the presence of the so-called “armed thugs” during the Battle Anniversary days, that the “armed thugs” were here in response to the threatened presence of Antifa, and that their presence may be the reason Antifa did not show up? Just asking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.