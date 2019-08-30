Consider full amendment
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In “Constitution and Gun Violence” (Aug. 27), Bud Nason omits the first 13 words of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State….” Although they account for 48% of the 27-word amendment, perhaps he believes them insignificant. But as Republican Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’s book Six Amendments makes clear, they matter. Stevens’s book explains that for over two hundred years the Supreme Court based itself on these words to hold that the Second Amendment applied only to holding arms for military service. It further notes that even the Court’s 2008 decision, which gave (most) private citizens the right to own (certain kinds of) firearms, made explicitly clear that governments may still prohibit some types of firearms and bar some individuals from possessing guns at all.
Crucial to an adequate understanding of the Amendment is the word “militia,” which some today mistakenly believe authorizes citizens to take up arms against our government if they believe it tyrannical. But Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution makes clear that the real militia is under the authority of state governments and the Congress and that its role is to defend our government, not overthrow it. Our nation’s founders wanted a well-organized and regulated militia because they were afraid of standing armies. The Federalist Papers refer to this concern, as do many early state constitutions. (Pennsylvania’s 1776 constitution, for example, says, “standing armies in the time of peace are dangerous to liberty.”) Over time, our leaders reluctantly saw the need for standing armies, but this change does not affect the status of our militia, which in 1903 Congressional legislation renamed “National Guard.”
We ignore the full text and context of the Second Amendment at our peril. I hope that no one believes it gives individuals the right to possess atomic weapons, although this conclusion would follow logically if one considered only the 14-word abbreviation of it that Mr.Nason cites.
Kerr Thompson,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.