Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A technology addiction is plaguing Generation Z to the highest degree. This generation includes children as young as four years old and as old as twenty. The long term results are not completely known. However, some side effects that have already been determined are as follows: distracted driving, disrespect, headaches, vision changes, and cloudy perspectives. According to a 2018 article by KASASA, a financial service company interested in the future of their customers, members of Gen Z spend at least 3 hours a day on their phones or mobile devices According to my calculations, that is at least 21 hours a week - my generation spends almost a full day every week on their phones. This calculation doesn’t even include the time that we spend doing homework on other devices, streaming videos, or simply ordering a meal at the local McDonalds on the in-house online ordering system. Technology has taken over our world and continues to spread rapidly. It’s so easy and accessible. Be careful! Watch out! Don’t get completely caught up in the trap of technology.
