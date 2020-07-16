I find it interesting that, a few days after Amy Beth Hodges came out against school children wearing masks in school, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the following: “If we could get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really think in the next four, six, eight weeks, we could bring this epidemic under control.”
