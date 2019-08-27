Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Labor Day is often considered the unofficial end of summer - a time for family picnics, long weekend camping or beach trips, or just relaxing at home. But the holiday also is a time for us to pause and recognize the workers who are every day heroes and the backbone of our economy.
These everyday heroes here and throughout our country often are taken for granted. They don’t have parades or wear uniforms. Instead they wear Carharts, Dickies, jeans, work boots, hard hats, tool belts, hospital scrubs, safety vests, or regular casual clothes.
They are construction workers who build our soaring skyscrapers and graceful bridges, roughnecks on drilling rigs, builders of pipelines and highways, rail-roaders and truckers in big rigs delivering the products we need, electrical workers restoring power after storms, hospital workers fighting to save lives from serious injuries and infectious diseases, farmers working dawn to dusk planting and harvesting crops and many more who keep our economy humming in factories, forests, mines and elsewhere.
There are less visible workers in our medical and social welfare occupations who struggle to give comfort, care and hope to those in often desperate circumstances. And let’s remember our teachers who face daily challenges, especially in our urban schools. All of these and other similar occupations impose an emotional toll on the workers.
Nevertheless workers take pride in their jobs and do them under sometimes difficult and dangerous circumstances as occupational injury and death statistics show. So on Labor Day as we enjoy a long weekend, let’s pause and remember the unsung heroes among us. They are a large part of what makes America great.
Charles Skopic,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.