Trump defense reckless
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I appreciate the intent of printing letters of all opinions with the goal of a balanced view. I wish, though, that letters that contain false or derogatory accusations would not be considered. I am specifically referring to the writer who accused another of being intellectually dishonest and claiming TDS is a valid medical term; his letter should not have seen the light of day. His own dishonesty about what Trump is doing is quite unbelievable. Trump did not discontinue detaining children and adults in cages. He went further with separating families, having parents lied to about why their children were being taken away (i.e. to have a shower) only to never be returned and then coerced into signing deportation papers with the promise of being reunited with their children only to find out that it too, was a lie. Many were deported without their children. When sued by advocacy groups for the deplorable conditions of detainment for the children, the Trump Administration had the audacity to argue in court that providing adequate food, water, bedding and basic necessities of personal hygiene such as soap and toothbrushes was not required to keep children safe and sanitary under the 1997 Flores agreement.
The writer further claims that Trump is working hard despite the fact that he is under a constant barrage of name calling, fake news, and special prosecutors that lead to nothing. He’s ignoring the fact that Trump opened his candidacy by disparaging Mexicans and continues to publicly insult people of color, women and anyone who dares criticize him. The special prosecutor reported that the investigation revealed that Russia did aggressively interfere in our presidential election, a fact that Trump still refuses to acknowledge. In addition, that while any actions of the Trump campaign could not be proven as criminal, the campaign did indeed welcome the interference. The writer also ignores the fact that immigrants arriving in this country to seek asylum is coming here legally.
Yes, while we are all entitled to our opinion of the facts, such as whether Trump has been an asset to this nation and our ideals or not, but we are not entitled to our version of the facts or accusing those who disagree with our opinion as having a made up medical condition. Our right to free speech should be used responsibly, not recklessly.
Mary Dugan,
Gettysburg
(1) comment
Yeah Mary, censorship is always a winning strategy for leftists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.