Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Michael Thomas asks, “Where is the outrage?” It’s here in our hearts, as we see our president blamed for everything from COVID-19 to the riots in the cities. He has been called every despicable name, and has been slandered and lied about without restraint. We “deplorables” do not understand it. We are saddened and perplexed. But we will not be silenced in the voting booth, God help us.
